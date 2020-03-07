NFL analyst believes he knows which team will trade Detroit Lions for No. 3 pick

If the Detroit Lions are going to trade the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, speculation is the Miami Dolphins will be the team they trade with.

But one person who does not believe the Dolphins will be the Lions trade partner is Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network.

Jeremiah recently said that he does believe the Lions will trade out of the No. 3 slot but it will be the Los Angeles Chargers who move up, rather than the Dolphins.

“I think they trade back to No. 5 or No. 6,” Jeremiah said. “I think it’s either the Dolphins or the Chargers. My money is on the Chargers trading up to get this pick and take Tua because I believe the Miami Dolphins have a comfort level with either Herbert or with Tua.”

The Chargers currently own the No. 6 pick and if they did want to move up to select Tua Tagovailoa, the Lions would be able to trade down and still land a player like CB Jeffrey Okudah, DT Derrick Brown, or LB Isaiah Simmons.