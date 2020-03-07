32.1 F
Detroit
Saturday, March 7, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

NFL analyst believes he knows which team will trade Detroit Lions for No. 3 pick

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

NFL analyst believes he knows which team will trade Detroit Lions for No. 3 pick

If the Detroit Lions are going to trade the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, speculation is...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Red Wings start off the weekend right by beating Chicago Blackhawks

No matter what the records are heading into the game, it is always extra special to pick up a...
Read more
Detroit Pistons NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: NBA sends memo to teams regarding coronavirus outbreak

According to a report from Shams Charania, the NBA has sent a memo to its franchises explaining that, due...
Read more
Arnold Powell

If the Detroit Lions are going to trade the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, speculation is the Miami Dolphins will be the team they trade with.

But one person who does not believe the Dolphins will be the Lions trade partner is Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network.

- Advertisement -

Embed from Getty Images

Jeremiah recently said that he does believe the Lions will trade out of the No. 3 slot but it will be the Los Angeles Chargers who move up, rather than the Dolphins.

- Advertisement -

“I think they trade back to No. 5 or No. 6,” Jeremiah said. “I think it’s either the Dolphins or the Chargers. My money is on the Chargers trading up to get this pick and take Tua because I believe the Miami Dolphins have a comfort level with either Herbert or with Tua.”

The Chargers currently own the No. 6 pick and if they did want to move up to select Tua Tagovailoa, the Lions would be able to trade down and still land a player like CB Jeffrey Okudah, DT Derrick Brown, or LB Isaiah Simmons.

- Advertisement -


Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleDetroit Red Wings start off the weekend right by beating Chicago Blackhawks

Comments

- Advertisement -

Featured Videos


Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

NFL analyst believes he knows which team will trade Detroit Lions for No. 3 pick

If the Detroit Lions are going to trade the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, speculation is...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings start off the weekend right by beating Chicago Blackhawks

Don Drysdale - 0
No matter what the records are heading into the game, it is always extra special to pick up a win over the Chicago Blackhawks...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Report: NBA sends memo to teams regarding coronavirus outbreak

Arnold Powell - 0
According to a report from Shams Charania, the NBA has sent a memo to its franchises explaining that, due to the coronavirus outbreak, teams...
Read more
College Sports

Former Michigan Wolverine Duncan Robinson makes NBA history

Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Michigan Wolverine Duncan Robinson made history tonight with the Miami Heat! http://gty.im/941204166 Robinson suited up for Michigan From 2015 through 2018 and averaged ...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Jeff Daniels, Dave Coulier read Red Wings starting lineup (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
This is all kinds of awesome! Emmy Award winning actor (and Chelsea, MI native) Jeff Daniels as well as comedian Dave Coulier (St. Claire Shores...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Detroit Lions snag QB in second round of recent NFL mock draft

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
Mock drafts, mock drafts, and more mock drafts! You have seen a thousand and you will likely see a thousand more before the 2020 NFL...
Read more

Report: Bob Quinn, Matt Patricia evaluating Auburn DT Derrick Brown

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
As the Detroit Lions get set for next month's NFL Draft, they're covering all their bases to make sure they're in the best position...
Read more

Lions S Tavon Wilson discusses pending free agency

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
The 2020 NFL free agency period is less than two weeks away and the Detroit Lions will have some important decisions to make, as...
Read more

Report: Detroit Lions a ‘strong possibility’ to land CB Byron Jones

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
It seems like the writing is on the wall that Darius Slay will not be a Detroit Lion for much longer. http://gty.im/1196676595 If Slay is traded,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.