NFL analyst has bold prediction for 2020 Detroit Lions

When you finish in dead-last, there is only one direction to go and that is up.

It seems like just about every year there is at least one NFL team that rises up from the ashes and wins their division.

According to NFL analyst Shaun O’Hara, the Detroit Lions, who finished the 2019 season with a 3-12-1 record, could be a team that goes from worst to first in 2020.

“When you look at what Matt Patricia has been building over the last couple of years, it’s year three, it’s go-time now,” O’Hara explained.

“You’ve planted a lot of seeds, now it’s time for them to rise up.”

“When you look at what he’s done this offseason, it’s just been a pipeline. Every former New England Patriot that was out there, that he could get, he swallowed up. Jamie Collins,

Duron Harmon, brought in Danny Shelton, Desmond Trufant. He’s bringing in some veteran leaders, some quality players.”

“Offensively, when you look at the fact they got D’Andre Swift in the second-round of this draft, that to me there’s two things that jump out at me,” O’Hara continued. “Number one, I love the way he runs the football. For this entire process, he has been hearing about how he is the best running back coming out and you’re going to be a 1st rounder, no doubt. Had to wait the entire day. Had to wait until Day 2 to hear his name called.

“A hungry bulldog is the most dangerous kind of bulldog.”

“I think this Detroit Lions team, they are going to awake and I think they are going to stay woke because of the way Matt Patricia is building this team.”

Nation, do you agree with O’Hara?