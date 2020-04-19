57.1 F
Sunday, April 19, 2020
Detroit Lions News
Updated:

NFL analyst Gregg Rosenthal: Lions are a “zip-up sweater” of a team under Bob Quinn

That's one way to describe his tenure in the Motor City.

By Michael Whitaker

Well, that’s certainly one way to make your point in an unconventional fashion. And it might be pretty tame compared to what some fans in the Motor City would describe Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn‘s tenure.

NFL writer Gregg Rosenthal put together his third ranking of the League’s general managers and how they’ve performed in their role under an umbrella of categories, including draft, free-agency, firings and hirings.

Not surprisingly, New England Patriots (de facto) GM Bill Belichik is tops on the list, followed by Kansas City’s Brett Veach and Pittsburgh’s Kevin Colbert.

Detroit’s own Bob Quinn is No. 22 on his list out of 25 (those with less than two years experience on the job weren’t included).

Check out his reasoning for the paltry ranking:

“Some teams take on the personality of their head coach. The Lions have taken on the personality of Bob Quinn. He’s a decision maker who’s there. His draft hauls and free-agent signings have mostly been inoffensive, if uninspiring. He’s hit a lot of opposite-field singles in the draft, with Kenny Golladay possibly the best pick he’s made in four years. Justin Coleman and Marvin Jones have been nice veteran additions. The Lions are a zip-up sweater of a football team.”

Is that how you’d describe how things have gone under Bob Quinn and company?

– – Quotes via Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com Link – –

SourceGregg Rosenthal
ViaNFL.com
