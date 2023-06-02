The selection of RB Jahmyr Gibbs as the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions raised eyebrows and sparked debates. However, NFL Analyst Adam Schein has an extremely bold prediction for Gibbs that could make the skeptics reconsider their doubts. If Gibbs pulls this off, there will be quite a few “experts” who have to apologize to Lions' GM Brad Holmes.

Key Points

Gibbs' selection as the No. 12 pick in the draft received mixed reactions.

Schein praises the Lions' draft and expresses confidence in the Gibbs pick.

Gibbs possesses exceptional pass-catching ability and breakneck speed.

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is expected to maximize Gibbs' potential.

Departures of Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift create opportunities for Gibbs.

Gibbs is seen as a true offensive weapon and a home run hitter.

NFL Analyst has EXTREMELY BOLD prediction for Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Schein believes Gibbs will lead all running backs in touchdowns in the upcoming season. He praises the Lions' draft choices and expresses his enthusiasm for the controversial Gibbs pick.

- Advertisement -

I lauded the Lions' draft a few weeks ago, specifically stating my love for the controversial Gibbs pick. Was a running back at No. 12 overall too rich for your blood? Not mine! And Gibbs is not just a running back; with legit pass-catching ability, he's a true offensive weapon with breakneck speed. He's a home run hitter, and savvy offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will exploit this to the fullest.

Jamaal Williams — last year's NFL rushing TD king — and D'Andre Swift are gone. While free-agent signee David Montgomery is a solid power back who could vulture some scores, Gibbs is the first-rounder. The electric playmaker will prove Lions brass correct while helping lead Detroit to big things this year.

Bottom Line – Taking a Leap of Faith

The NFL world is buzzing with the bold prediction made by Adam Schein regarding Jahmyr Gibbs' potential impact as a rookie running back for the Detroit Lions. While skepticism initially surrounded the Lions' choice, Schein's confidence in Gibbs' abilities and his projection as the leading touchdown scorer among running backs is thought-provoking. The departure of key players provides Gibbs with an opportunity to step up and make a name for himself. As the upcoming season unfolds, all eyes will be on Gibbs to see if he can fulfill the high expectations set for him. If he succeeds, the Lions' decision to select him will be vindicated, and his contributions could play a vital role in the team's success.