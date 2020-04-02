48.4 F
NFL analyst Ian Rapoport breaks down Detroit Lions’ free-agency (VIDEO)

NFL analyst Ian Rapoport gave his thoughts on the Lions' free agency moves so far.

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The Detroit Lions have been active since the NFL’s free agency period commenced last month, bringing aboard several new faces while also bidding goodbye to others.

The most significant addition from a financial standpoint thus far has been bringing aboard former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai at the tune of $50 million, while the most significant subtraction remains the dealing of Darius Slay to the Eagles.

NFL analyst Ian Rapoport joined the Lions’ own Tori Petry to discuss his views on how the team has fared so far during the free agency period – though it wasn’t the Vaitai signing that stood out most to him.

Do you agree with his assessments?

