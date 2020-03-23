40.1 F
NFL analyst Jason La Canfora unhappy with Detroit Lions free-agency approach

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The Detroit Lions have been rather busy since the start of NFL free-agency, bringing aboard former Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai to a massive five year, $50 million.

However, their other moves included bringing aboard several former members of the New England Patriots. Considering Detroit’s penchant for adding former members of the Patriots to their organization, the moves didn’t exactly come as a surprise.

However, they drew the ire of CBS Sports writer Jason La Confora, who isn’t exactly impressed with their game plan of trying to remake their team in New England’s image.

“Relying on former New England players — by executives and coaches who used to work for the Patriots — has not worked out that well, at all, over the years. And with Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia very much trying to keep their jobs in 2020, they went back to that well. The moves seem desperate to their peers. And I believe they face an uphill climb. Yes, they can draft a corner to replace Darius Slay — but they need to make good with the third and fifth-round picks they got for that shutdown corner from Philly — and that’s not an easy task with a mid and late-round draft pick. They have reshuffled their offensive line yet again, and need it to really stick this time.”

How will the Lions do after once again adding former Patriots?

– – Quotes via Jason La Confora of CBS Sports Link – –

SourceJason La Confora
ViaCBS Sports
Previous articleReport: Detroit Lions have more cap space than…anyone
Next articleNewest Detroit Lions QB Chase Daniel has message for Matt Patricia

