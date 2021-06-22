NFL analyst loses all credibility after tossing major shade at Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions have a new quarterback and his name is Jared Goff.

Goff, who was once the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft and has gone to a Super Bowl, is clearly a notch below former Lions QB Matthew Stafford but many analysts have already written him off.

One of those analysts is Chris Simms, who recently dropped his 2021 NFL QB rankings.

As you can see below, Simms has Goff ranked No. 31, behind Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston, Daniel Jones, Zach Wilson, Trevor Lawrence, Andy Dalton, and Mac Jones.

Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray at No. 6 and No. 7?

This, folks, is how you lose any credibility you ever had.

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City 21. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 2. Josh Allen, Buffalo 22. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh 3. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay 23. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Washington 4. Deshaun Watson, Houston 24. Taysom Hill, New Orleans 5. Russell Wilson, Seattle 25. Jameis Winston, New Orleans 6. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore 26. Daniel Jones, NY Giants 7. Kyler Murray, Arizona 27. Zach Wilson, NY Jets 8. Matthew Stafford, LA Rams 28. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville 9. Dak Prescott, Dallas 29. Andy Dalton, Chicago 10. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay 30. Mac Jones, New England 11. Justin Herbert, LA Chargers 31. Jared Goff, Detroit 12. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee 32. Teddy Bridgewater, Denver 13. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland 33. Drew Lock, Denver 14. Derek Carr, Las Vegas 34. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami 15. Matt Ryan, Atlanta 35. Tyrod Taylor, Houston 16. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota 36. Marcus Mariota, Las Vegas 17. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati 37. Kellen Mond, Minnesota 18. Carson Wentz, Indianapolis 38. Trey Lance, San Francisco 19. Sam Darnold, Carolina 39. Justin Fields, Chicago 20. Cam Newton, New England 40. Case Keenum, Cleveland