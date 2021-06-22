NFL analyst loses all credibility after tossing major shade at Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions have a new quarterback and his name is Jared Goff.
Goff, who was once the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft and has gone to a Super Bowl, is clearly a notch below former Lions QB Matthew Stafford but many analysts have already written him off.
One of those analysts is Chris Simms, who recently dropped his 2021 NFL QB rankings.
As you can see below, Simms has Goff ranked No. 31, behind Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston, Daniel Jones, Zach Wilson, Trevor Lawrence, Andy Dalton, and Mac Jones.
Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray at No. 6 and No. 7?
This, folks, is how you lose any credibility you ever had.
|1.
|Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City
|21.
|Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco
|2.
|Josh Allen, Buffalo
|22.
|Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh
|3.
|Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay
|23.
|Ryan Fitzpatrick, Washington
|4.
|Deshaun Watson, Houston
|24.
|Taysom Hill, New Orleans
|5.
|Russell Wilson, Seattle
|25.
|Jameis Winston, New Orleans
|6.
|Lamar Jackson, Baltimore
|26.
|Daniel Jones, NY Giants
|7.
|Kyler Murray, Arizona
|27.
|Zach Wilson, NY Jets
|8.
|Matthew Stafford, LA Rams
|28.
|Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville
|9.
|Dak Prescott, Dallas
|29.
|Andy Dalton, Chicago
|10.
|Tom Brady, Tampa Bay
|30.
|Mac Jones, New England
|11.
|Justin Herbert, LA Chargers
|31.
|Jared Goff, Detroit
|12.
|Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee
|32.
|Teddy Bridgewater, Denver
|13.
|Baker Mayfield, Cleveland
|33.
|Drew Lock, Denver
|14.
|Derek Carr, Las Vegas
|34.
|Tua Tagovailoa, Miami
|15.
|Matt Ryan, Atlanta
|35.
|Tyrod Taylor, Houston
|16.
|Kirk Cousins, Minnesota
|36.
|Marcus Mariota, Las Vegas
|17.
|Joe Burrow, Cincinnati
|37.
|Kellen Mond, Minnesota
|18.
|Carson Wentz, Indianapolis
|38.
|Trey Lance, San Francisco
|19.
|Sam Darnold, Carolina
|39.
|Justin Fields, Chicago
|20.
|Cam Newton, New England
|40.
|Case Keenum, Cleveland