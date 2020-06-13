41.2 F
NFL analyst predicts extremely disappointing 2020 season for Detroit Lions

By Arnold Powell

In 2019, everything that could go wrong did go wrong for the Detroit Lions (including a season-ending injury to Matthew Stafford) and when all was said and done, they finished with a 3-12-1 record.

The hope is that Stafford remains healthy and that the Lions have a bounce-back season in 2020 and maybe even contend for the playoffs.

Well, according to NFL analyst Adam Rank, 2020 is going to be extremely disappointing for the Lions. In fact, Rank predicts the Lions will finish the campaign with a 3-13 record.

Adam, with all due respect, you clearly have ZERO clue about the Lions or their opponents and I am willing to bet you a cold one that the Lions finish with more than three wins in 2020.

Are you in?

 

Arnold Powell

Detroit Red Wings News

OTD: Detroit Red Wings defeat Hurricanes, hoist 2002 Stanley Cup [Highlight Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
After being eliminated in the first round the previous season by the Los Angeles Kings, the Detroit Red Wings had an extremely sour taste...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Flashback: Detroit Tigers’ Cecil Fielder goes up on the rooftop… again [Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
July 2, 1993. A Detroit Tigers team that'd found themselves up 2 games in AL East on June 20 (43-25), suddenly found themselves 4.5...
Read more
