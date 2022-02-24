NFL analyst predicts what Detroit Lions will do in free agency

What will Brad Holmes do in his second offseason as general manager of the Detroit Lions?

That is a huge question and it all starts with free agency, which will officially kick off on March 16 at 4 p.m. EST.

Many fans are hoping for Holmes to go out and sign top top-level free agents but one NFL analyst does not think that will happen.

On Wednesday, Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus joined Matt Dery on the “Locked on Lions” podcast and he believes the Lions will be more about adding role players in free agency than breaking the bank on a couple of big named players.

“When I look at this team, they’re bringing in a bunch of younger guys. You remember last year where it was like a bunch of one-year deals or not big-time contracts. I think they really want to, as I said before, really just build this from the ground up and do it the right way — where we’re just throwing around money on people when we’re not ready to win yet,” Meirov said.

Meirov continued, “I don’t know if they’re ready to go out and just spend a ton of money on a big-time player. I think it’s more about let’s just keep on adding more role players onto this team, more depth pieces onto this team. I don’t really envision them going crazy when it comes to anybody big. When it comes to cap space, they are in a solid position. Not the best, not the worst. They’re in the middle, I would say right now. They could make some moves to add more cap space. But, I don’t really know if they’re ready yet to go in that direction.”