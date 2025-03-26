NFL Analyst Says Detroit Lions Are Making It Clear They Don’t Trust Hendon Hooker

Are you buying that the Lions don't trust Hendon Hooker?

The Detroit Lions’ recent move to bring in veteran quarterback Kyle Allen has stirred up plenty of chatter — and not all of it is positive when it comes to second-year quarterback Hendon Hooker.

While some fans view Allen’s signing as adding veteran stability behind Jared Goff, others are reading between the lines. One of those people is ESPN’s Ben Solak, who believes the message is loud and clear: the Lions simply don’t trust Hooker to take over as QB2.

Hendon Hooker

A Growing Pattern

This isn’t the first time Hooker’s role as the backup quarterback has been questioned. Before last year’s postseason run, the Lions pulled veteran Teddy Bridgewater back into the mix, ultimately making him the No. 2 behind Goff. Hooker was left watching from the sideline.

Now, the team has brought in Allen, a move Solak sees as further confirmation of their hesitation.

What The Experts Are Saying

“The implications behind the Kyle Allen signing. There’s nothing wrong with the signing — everyone loves a veteran quarterback at QB2,” Solak wrote. “But the Lions are making it clear they do not trust Hendon Hooker. They replaced him at QB2 with Teddy Bridgewater last season once Bridgewater was done coaching his way to a high school championship, and Hooker will now battle with Allen for the same job. At this point, I’d be surprised if the 2023 third-round pick becomes a reliable backup anywhere. The Lions probably need a new developmental QB of the future.”

The Bottom Line

Whether or not you agree with Solak’s take, the pressure is undoubtedly mounting on Hooker. The Lions have made it clear they want reliable depth behind Goff, and it looks like Hooker will have to prove he’s ready — or risk being passed over once again. That said, as I have written before, I am not buying that the signing of Kyle Allen means the Lions don’t trust Hendon Hooker.

