NFL analyst says Detroit Lions have best chance to go from worst-to-first

By Don Drysdale

If an NFL team finishes with a 3-12-1 overall record, there is a pretty good chance they had the worst record in their division.

This is exactly the case for the Detroit Lions, who ended up in last place in the NFC North following an abysmal 2019 campaign.

That being said, there always seems to be a team that goes from worst to first in their division and according to NFL analyst Adam Schein, the Lions have the best chance to pull that off in 2020.

Here is what Shein had to say about the Lions chances.

The NFC North is the most flawed division in football. Thus, all four teams can win it. Yes, even the Lions, who haven’t won a division title since back in 1993, when they were playing in the NFC Central.

I still give Green Bay the edge over the rest of the field, but the Packers’ counterproductive and inexplicable offseason gives them a 10-win ceiling. While Green Bay did play in the NFC title game just five months ago, I don’t think the Pack are on the level of NFC adversaries in San Francisco, Tampa Bay, New Orleans, Dallas or Philadelphia. Heck, right now, the Cardinals, Seahawks, Falcons and Rams look better, too. But someone has to win the North. Minnesota is trying to win while retooling — and now Dalvin Cook’s apparently pondering a holdout. I see the Vikings winning eight or nine games. The Bears have a great defense … and the least inspiring quarterback room in the league. Smells like 8-8.

Which leads me back to Detroit. I’m saying there’s a chance. A real one.

Matthew Stafford is a star, as he displayed in Darrell Bevell’s offense last year. Stafford’s 2019 campaign, of course, was limited to eight games by a back injury, but in that half-season, he stacked up some sparkling figures: 19:5 TD-to-INT ratio, 312.5 passing yards per game, 106.0 passer rating. Now it’s Year 2 in Bevell’s attack — no more learning curve! As I wrote last month, I can see the 32-year-old signal-caller leading the league in passing yards. Especially with Detroit’s receiving corps, which I love. Kenny Golladay broke out last season, snagging a league-high 11 touchdown catches and a Pro Bowl bid. Marvin Jones is a perfect No. 2, while Danny Amendola is a strong No. 3 in the slot. And I remain a big believer in tight end T.J. Hockenson. With better health and an NFL season under his belt, the 2019 first-rounder can become a stud. Meanwhile, in the 2020 NFL Draft, GM Bob Quinn stole D’Andre Swift in Round 2. I expect him to be in the mix for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Matt Patricia’s defense is beefed up, even after Darius Slay’s departure via trade. I will never believe Jeff Okudah was the third-best player in this year’s draft class, but I believe in him as a legit NFL corner. Danny Shelton, Jaimie Collins and Desmond Trufant were strong veteran pickups addressing needs on all three levels.

And check the schedule. Detroit can start 4-4. And then they play Washington and Carolina before hosting Houston on Thanksgiving. Thus, the Lions could hit December sitting pretty at 7-4.

As I alluded to above with my unenthusiastic Packers endorsement, I’m not ready to pull the trigger on Detroit winning its first NFC North title just yet. But it is very, very realistic. And you Lions fans need to start embracing it.

Nation, do you think the Lions have a legit chance to go from worst to first in 2020?

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

