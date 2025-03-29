NFL Analyst Sounds the Alarm on Detroit Lions Costly Contract

Do you agree that he is the Detroit Lions most-overpaid player?

The Detroit Lions made headlines during the 2024 season when they locked down emerging defensive tackle Alim McNeill with a four-year, $97 million contract extension that included $55 million guaranteed. While the front office saw the deal as a long-term investment in one of their foundational defenders, not everyone is convinced the move was wise.

Alim McNeill’s Contract Comes Under Scrutiny

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon recently highlighted what he believes is each NFL team’s most overpaid player—and for Detroit, McNeill got the nod. Gagnon expressed concern about the size of the deal for a player who, while promising, has yet to put together a true breakout campaign.

“When will McNeill break through?” Gagnon asked, referencing the 24-year-old’s ongoing development. “He’s due more than $85 million between 2026 and 2028, and that’s a steep price for someone still working to fully establish himself.”

Production vs. Paycheck

McNeill’s raw numbers don’t necessarily scream superstar—he tallied 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and seven tackles for loss in 14 games last season. That said, Pro Football Focus graded him highly, ranking him 11th out of 219 interior defensive linemen in 2024.

Injury Adds Risk

Adding to the debate is the torn ACL McNeill suffered in 2024. While the team is optimistic he’ll return in time for the 2025 campaign, any serious injury raises questions.

Despite the concerns, Detroit structured the deal with flexibility. The Lions can opt out after 2026 without too much long-term damage to their cap sheet, providing a financial safety valve if McNeill doesn’t reach the level his paycheck suggests.

Final Thoughts

The Lions clearly believe in Alim McNeill’s upside and leadership on the defensive line. But as critics like Gagnon point out, the pressure is now squarely on McNeill to prove he can be more than solid—he needs to be great. How he rebounds from injury and performs over the next two seasons will determine whether Detroit’s gamble was a savvy bet or a costly misstep.