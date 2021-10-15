NFL analyst suggests blockbuster trade for Detroit Lions

Regardless of how much Honolulu blue Kool-Aid you injected into your veins before the start of the 2021 season, you have probably accepted that the Detroit Lions are not going to win very many games this year.

That being said, the Lions are at least a couple of seasons away from truly contending and it would be wise for the Lions to continue to focus on the future, including trying to obtain as much draft capital as possible.

In order to build up extra draft capital, Lions GM Brad Holmes should strongly consider trading away some veteran players who likely will be gone before the Lions are ready to win big.

On Friday, NFL analyst Gil Brandt published a piece in which he looks at nine players who should be on the trade block and Lions LB Trey Flowers made the cut. Brandt suggests the Lions should be open to trading Flowers to a contender in exchange for draft compensation.

From NFL.com:

Flowers is a vestige of the Matt Patricia/Bob Quinn regime — and it’s fair to say the five-year, $90 million deal he signed back in 2019 did not exactly work out as hoped. Flowers had seven sacks in his initial season in Detroit, but has just 3.5 since, having missed much of 2020 with a fractured forearm. Still, he’s versatile enough to play outside linebacker or defensive end, and he remains solid against the run, garnering run-defense grades of 70 or better from Pro Football Focus in each of his three Detroit seasons so far. With the 0-5 Lions in clear rebuild mode, perhaps a contender could be enticed into coughing up some draft compensation in exchange for veteran help up front.

Nation, do you agree with Brandt? Should the Lions put Trey Flowers on the trade block?

