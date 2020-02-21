NFL Analyst has warning for Detroit Lions as they prepare for draft

As it stands, the Detroit Lions hold the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The question is, will they keep the pick or will they trade down, obtaining more draft capital in the process?

Many believe that trading down would be the best long-term move for the Lions, but NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah warns that Lions GM Bob Quinn has to be careful not to move too far back because there are only so many top defenders available.

Jeremiah said there will probably be a market for the Lions to trade back from the No. 3 pick and acquire more draft capital, but Jeremiah said Detroit has to be careful how far they move back if they still want to grab one of the top defenders in this draft.

Jeremiah said there's a group of five defenders at the top – defensive end Chase Young, defensive tackle Derrick Brown, cornerback Jeff Okudah, linebacker Isaiah Simmons and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw – then there's a significant drop off to the next group of defensive players. Jeremiah said Detroit probably won't want to go farther back than picks No. 6 or 7 if they still want a player among those top group of defenders. Though what Jeremiah seems pretty obvious, it is important that Quinn is extremely careful not to trade back too far, even if the deal may be tempting. Doing could mean the Lions miss out on one of the best defenders available in the draft.