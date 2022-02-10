NFL analysts praise development of Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

It a good rookie season for Detroit Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, who passed Herschel Walker (76) for the most receptions a first-year player not selected within the first 3 rounds of a draft, while also setting team records for rookie receptions (90) and receiving yards (912).

And he continues to get attention from NFL analysts, who see a bright future for St. Brown in the Motor City as he continues to develop his skillset.

“I watched this guy and broke him down (before the draft) and he’s an extremely explosive player,” former Packers wide receiver and current NFL analyst James Jones said of St. Brown on Wednesday in LA. “When you watch him play, the first thing that jumps out is how smart he is, understanding defenses and how to get open and things like that.

“I’m not surprised at all (by St. Brown’s success). I think he has a bright future. I love the way he plays the game. I think Detroit got a really good player. I mean, it’s a steal getting him in the fourth round, and I think you’re going to see some really good things from him.”

Meanwhile, Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin is predicting a major jump in numbers for St. Brown

“Oh my god, if he continues down this path, especially with the way (he) started. You know what I think about, man? The numbers that are going to be out there for the wide receivers when those guys come up,” he said. “Now you’ve got Deebo Samuel is up. You got Davante Adams. All of those (young receivers), when they come up, (Ja’Marr) Chase and St. Brown, all of them, they are going to be getting brand new crazy numbers.”

