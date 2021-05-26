NFL and NFLPA agree to salary cap floor for 2022 season

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the NFL is taking a step in the right direction after a down year from COVID-19.

Pelissero is reporting that the NFL and NFLPA have agreed to a $208.2 salary cap ceiling for 2022.

As noted, there is no salary cap floor as of now and with the cap not being officially set until February of 2022, it could land below $208.2 depending on revenue projections.

The final salary cap won't be set until February, and it could land below $208.2M in 2022 depending on revenue projections. But this is a step back in the right direction, with major cash from new media deals, gambling, etc., expected to spike the cap in 2023 and beyond. https://t.co/8h8cYjjf1d — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 26, 2021