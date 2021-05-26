NFL and NFLPA agree to salary cap floor for 2022 season

by

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the NFL is taking a step in the right direction after a down year from COVID-19.

Pelissero is reporting that the NFL and NFLPA have agreed to a $208.2 salary cap ceiling for 2022.

As noted, there is no salary cap floor as of now and with the cap not being officially set until February of 2022, it could land below $208.2 depending on revenue projections.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.