NFL announces 18 Pro Bowl players

On Monday, the NFL announced 18 of their players that have been selected to play in the Pro Bowl.
Here are the players that have been revealed:
From NFL.com:
- Buccaneers QB Tom Brady
- Rams DT Aaron Donald
- Rams WR Cooper Kupp
- Chiefs TE Travis Kelce
- Colts RB Jonathan Taylor
Browns:
- OG Joel Bitonio
- RB Nick Chubb
- DE Myles Garrett
- OG Wyatt Teller
- CB Denzel Ward
Raiders:
- P A.J. Cole
- DE Maxx Crosby
- LB Denzel Perryman
Vikings:
Bears:
- KR Jakeem Grant
- DE Robert Quinn
The NFL also announced Monday the top five vote-getters from fans this year: Jonathan Taylor (265,370), San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa (264,687), Kelce (262,540), San Francisco 49ers RB Kyle Juszczyk and Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs (242,900).
For the full reveal of the 2022 Pro Bowl roster, tune into the NFL Total Access Special: Pro Bowl Players Revealed show airing live on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.