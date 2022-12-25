NFL announces change to Week 17 schedule

- Advertisement -

Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season is just about in the books, and we are starting to get a clearer picture of what the NFL Playoff bracket will look like. That being said, with just two weeks remaining in the regular season, there are still plenty of teams fighting for playoff spots, and there are also teams fighting to improve their playoff seed. Just moments ago, the NFL announced a change to their Week 17 schedule.

What change did the NFL make to the Week 17 schedule?

On Christmas, the NFL announced the following Week 17 schedule alert:

-Steelers vs. Ravens will now be played at 8:20 pm ET on NBC.

-Rams vs. Chargers will move to 4:25 pm ET on CBS.

As it currently stands, the Ravens still have a 29% chance to win their division, while the Chargers can clinch a playoff spot with a Monday Night Football win over the Colts.