NFL announces first ever Germany matchup for 2022

This coming season, the NFL will have a matchup in Germany for the first time ever.
On Wednesday morning, the NFL officially announced that the Seattle Seahawks will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Germany this coming season.
The matchup will take place on Sunday, November 13 beginning at 9:30 AM and it will be shown on the NFL Network.
The @Seahawks and @Buccaneers will play in the first-ever regular season game in Germany! @NFLDeutschland
Sunday Nov. 13, 9:30am ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/S4foLsG9cN
— NFL (@NFL) May 4, 2022
