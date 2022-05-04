in NFL

NFL announces first ever Germany matchup for 2022

Tom Brady will be heading to Germany the season

This coming season, the NFL will have a matchup in Germany for the first time ever.

On Wednesday morning, the NFL officially announced that the Seattle Seahawks will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Germany this coming season.

The matchup will take place on Sunday, November 13 beginning at 9:30 AM and it will be shown on the NFL Network.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

There Is Genuine Concern For Brad Holmes’ Process