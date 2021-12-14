NFL announces huge increase for 2022 salary cap

As we expected, the NFL has informed clubs that the 2022 salary cap is projected to be $208.2 million.
This is an increase of $25.7 million from last season.
Free agency is going to be fun!
NFL salary cap per club by year:
2013: $123M
2014: $133M
2015: $143.28M
2016: $155.27M
2017: $167M
2018: $177.2M
2019: $188.2M
2020: $198.2M
2021: $182.5M
2022: $208.2M*
*Projected to hit maximum agreed to by NFL and NFLPA
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 14, 2021