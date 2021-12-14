NFL announces huge increase for 2022 salary cap

As we expected, the NFL has informed clubs that the 2022 salary cap is projected to be $208.2 million.

This is an increase of $25.7 million from last season.

Free agency is going to be fun!

As expected, the NFL informed clubs the 2022 salary cap is projected to be $208.2 million, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 14, 2021

NFL salary cap per club by year: 2013: $123M

2014: $133M

2015: $143.28M

2016: $155.27M

2017: $167M

2018: $177.2M

2019: $188.2M

2020: $198.2M

2021: $182.5M

2022: $208.2M* *Projected to hit maximum agreed to by NFL and NFLPA — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 14, 2021