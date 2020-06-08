NFL announces new COVID rules for return to football

A memo was issued to all 32 NFL teams from Commissioner Roger Goodell for the return to football, which is expected to happen at the end of July when teams begin reporting for training camp.

Every guideline must be followed before opening, and each “essential employee” will be tested daily.

Among the protocols:

-Teams must maintain at least a two-week supply of surgical or cloth masks, which all players and club staff must wear inside the facility. Hand sanitizer and other hygiene materials must be available in all areas of the facility.

-There will be a sufficient supply of single-use water bottles or disposable bottles so players do not share them. Meeting rooms will be cleaned before and after each use.

-Tier 1 and 2 individuals will be screened daily before entering club facilities, including having their temperatures taken with contactless thermometers.

-Strength and conditioning workouts must be limited to groups of 15 people or fewer, and the athletic training staff must require individual, staggered player appointments instead of a single time for large groups to arrive.

-In-person meetings that do not permit physical distancing are prohibited. Communal use of materials, devices, or supplies during meetings is prohibited. Any administrative, playbook, and advanced work will be conducted on personal electronic devices.

-Facilities will be closed for 48 hours for a professional deep cleaning before players return, and will receive a hospital-grade cleaning on a daily basis.

