NFL announces roster cut down dates for 2021 preseason

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, NFL owners have approved a 90-man roster to start 2021 training camp, which is identical to what it was a year ago.

That being said, there are now three cut dates that teams will have to abide by with the first cut being on Aug. 17 when rosters will have to be trimmed to 85 players. Teams will then have to have their rosters down to 80 on Aug. 24, and down to 53 by Aug. 31.

NFL owners just approved a 90-man roster to start training camp this year, source said, with cuts to 85 on Aug. 17, 80 on Aug. 24 and 53 on Aug. 31. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 26, 2021