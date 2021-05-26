NFL announces roster cut down dates for 2021 preseason

by

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, NFL owners have approved a 90-man roster to start 2021 training camp, which is identical to what it was a year ago.

That being said, there are now three cut dates that teams will have to abide by with the first cut being on Aug. 17 when rosters will have to be trimmed to 85 players. Teams will then have to have their rosters down to 80 on Aug. 24, and down to 53 by Aug. 31.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.