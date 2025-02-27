NFL Announces Significant Salary Cap Increase for 2025

We knew it was coming, but on Thursday, the NFL officially announced a significant increase in salary cap for the 2025 season. According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the salary cap has been set at $279.2 million per club, which is a new record high.

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to a 2025 salary cap of $279.2 million per club, per sources. Another record high. pic.twitter.com/9vm0TvzklU — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 27, 2025

Why it Matters

With this increase, NFL teams, including our Detroit Lions, will have $23.8 million more to spend in 2025 than in 2024.

Since the 2018 season, the salary cap has increased over $100 million.

How Much Cap Space do the Detroit Lions Have?

According to Spotrac, the Lions now have $52,687,155 in cap space for the upcoming season. This is great news as the Lions will soon be handing out some pretty big contract extensions to Aidan Hutchinson and Kerby Joseph, just to name a couple.