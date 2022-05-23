NFL announces team for Hard Knocks In Season

by

As we know, our Detroit Lions will be featured on the latest installment of HBO’s Hard Knocks, which will debut on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 10 p.m. ET.

On Monday, Adam Schefter reported that Hard Knocks In Season, which debuted on HBO last fall by featuring the Indianapolis Colts, will return this coming November with an all-access primetime docuseries on the Arizona Cardinals.

Let’s hope the Cardinals are off to a rough start so we get to see a cranky Kyler Murray!

Nation, do you think this was the correct choice by the NFL?

MUST READ:
New York Jets trade up again, take first running back of 2022 NFL Draft
Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.