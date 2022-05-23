NFL announces team for Hard Knocks In Season

As we know, our Detroit Lions will be featured on the latest installment of HBO’s Hard Knocks, which will debut on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 10 p.m. ET.

On Monday, Adam Schefter reported that Hard Knocks In Season, which debuted on HBO last fall by featuring the Indianapolis Colts, will return this coming November with an all-access primetime docuseries on the Arizona Cardinals.

Let’s hope the Cardinals are off to a rough start so we get to see a cranky Kyler Murray!

Nation, do you think this was the correct choice by the NFL?

