NFL announces two London games for 2021 season

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from Peter Schrager, the NFL has announced two London games for the 2021 season and neither features the Detroit Lions.

Instead, the Jets will take on the Falcons in Week 5 and the Dolphins will square off against the Jaguars in Week 6. Both games will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Note: The Lions were supposed to play in London in 2020, so many believed they would get the nod this year but that is not the case.

Just announced on @GMFB … LONDON GAMES, 2021…

— Week 5

Jets at Falcons

9:30 AM ET Week 6

Dolphins at Jaguars

9:30 AM ET — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) May 12, 2021