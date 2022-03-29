NFL approves rule changes for 2022 season

According to reports, the NFL will have a couple of rule changes for the 2022 season.

Ian Rapoport is reporting that the two playing rule changes for 2022 include the following:

By Indianapolis and Philadelphia; amends Rule 16, to allow both teams an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime in the postseason. By competition committee; makes permanent the free-kick formation change implemented during the 2021 season that established a maximum number of players in the setup sone.

In 12 postseason games that went to overtime, the team to win the coin toss in overtime went 10-2.

Natio, are you in favor of these changes?