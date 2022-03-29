NFL approves rule changes for 2022 season

According to reports, the NFL will have a couple of rule changes for the 2022 season.
Ian Rapoport is reporting that the two playing rule changes for 2022 include the following:
- By Indianapolis and Philadelphia; amends Rule 16, to allow both teams an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime in the postseason.
- By competition committee; makes permanent the free-kick formation change implemented during the 2021 season that established a maximum number of players in the setup sone.
In 12 postseason games that went to overtime, the team to win the coin toss in overtime went 10-2.
Natio, are you in favor of these changes?
Here are the rules changes and resolutions passed during the Annual League Meeting: pic.twitter.com/b1K3ZaIp2L
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 29, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings