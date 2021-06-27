NFL backup QB rankings are not what doctor ordered for Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

Heading into each season, the hope for NFL franchises is that they will never be forced to use their backup quarterback.

That being said, we all know that injuries happen and the backup has to be ready to roll when they are called upon.

So, how does the Detroit Lions‘ backup quarterback situation look heading into the 2021 season?

Well, according to CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin, Lions backup QB (at least for now) Tim Boyle is the No. 29 ranked backup in the NFL. Boyle, who previously backed up Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, is ahead of only Logan Woodside (Titans), James Morgan (Jets), and Cooper Rush (Cowboys).

Aaron Rodgers’ anonymous understudy from 2018-2020, Boyle showed enough to survive the transition to Matt LaFleur’s regime, not to mention beat out Jordan Love. But nothing else suggests he’s ready to win games if Jared Goff goes down in Detroit.

In case you were wondering, Chase Daniel, who played for the Lions in 2020, comes in at No. 18 on the list.

The No. 1 spot goes to Trey Lance of the San Francisco 49ers, while Justin Fields (Bears) comes in at No. 2.