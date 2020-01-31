NFL beat writer claims relationship between Matthew Stafford and Matt Patricia is “an issue”

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford missed the remainder of the 2019 NFL season after further complications from his injured back proved to be too much to play through.

While speculation continues to mount that the Lions could look to the future in this year’s NFL Draft by potentially selecting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, NFL beat writer Omar Kelly has added fuel to the fire by tweeting out today that the issue between Stafford and head coach Matt Patricia is “an issue”.

Of course, it would be hard to see that on the surface, seeing as how Patricia routinely goes out of his way to praise his quarterback publicly.

Could Stafford’s alleged problems with Patricia force a move?