Top NFL Betting Promos Codes: Claim $2,650 in Bonus Money for NFL Week 2

By David Esser
4 Min Read
NFL betting promo codes
Best NFL Betting Promo Codes – Bet $10, Win $200 With BetMGM SportsbookCaesars Sportsbook NFL Week 2 Promo – Claim a $1,250 Sign-Up BonusTop NFL Betting Promo Codes – Bet $5, Get $200 With DraftKings SportsbookFanDuel Sportsbook NFL Week 2 Promo – Grab a $1,000 ‘No Sweat First Bet’ This Sunday

Whether you’re a diehard sports bettor or just a casual football fan looking to score some extra cash this weekend, there’s never a better time to claim huge betting bonuses than Sunday morning. With a full slate of Week 2 NFL games beginning in just a few hours, you can claim up to $2,650 in bonus money with the top NFL betting promo codes.

 

Keep reading to learn how you can claim and activate each exclusive offer before 1:00 PM kickoff!

 

Sportsbook Offer Claim Promo
BetMGM Sportsbook Bet $10, Win $200 CLICK HERE
Ceasars Sportsbook Up to $1,250 on Caesars CLICK HERE
DraftKings Sportsbook Bet $5, Get $200 CLICK HERE
FanDuel Sportsbook $1,000 No Sweat First Bet CLICK HERE

Best NFL Betting Promo Codes – Bet $10, Win $200 With BetMGM Sportsbook

 

“Bet and get” offers are an excellent way to score easy bonuses on Sunday. All that it takes to claim these offers is signing up and placing an initial bet — which is almost always on the smaller side.

 

This special NFL Week 2 offer from BetMGM Sportsbook fits this description. To claim a $200 bonus this Sunday, simply sign up for a new BetMGM account using one of the featured links/banners on this page and place a $10 bet on the game of your choosing. Once EITHER team scores a touchdown in said game, you will instantly receive a $200 bonus.

 

Click HERE or the banner below to claim this offer.

 

BetMGM

Bet $10 and Win $200!

GET THE APP
NFL BONUSWIN $200
BET $10CLAIM OFFER

 

Caesars Sportsbook NFL Week 2 Promo – Claim a $1,250 Sign-Up Bonus

 

The largest bonus being offered for Week 2, you can grab a promo code worth up to $1,250 when you sign up and register with Caesars Sportsbook this morning.

 

To claim this massive bonus, simply create a new Caesars Sportsbook account using one of the links or banners on this page. From there, make an initial deposit and bet on the Week 2 game of your choosing. Caesars Sportsbook will match this first bet up to $1,250, making it “on Caesars.”

 

Click HERE or the banner below to claim.

 

Caesars Sportsbook

Grab a $1,250 Bonus!

GET THE APP
PROMO CODE:
DSNFULL
SIGNUP BONUSUP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS
CLAIM OFFER

 

Top NFL Betting Promo Codes – Bet $5, Get $200 With DraftKings Sportsbook

 

Another quick-and-easy “bet and get” offer, DraftKings Sportsbook’s promotion is even easier to claim than BetMGM’s. All this promo requires is an initial bet.

 

Sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account using one of the links or banners on this page and place a single cash wager of $5 on the Week 2 game of your choosing. You will INSTANTLY win a $200 bonus after doing so — no other results needed.

 

Click HERE or the banner below to claim this special DraftKings Sportsbook promo code.

 

DraftKings Sportsbook

Bet on CFB/NFL to Win $200!

CLICK HERE
SIGN-UP BONUSBET $5
GET $200BET NOW

 

FanDuel Sportsbook NFL Week 2 Promo – Grab a $1,000 ‘No Sweat First Bet’ This Sunday

 

The fourth and final promo code that you can claim for Week 2, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a sizable “No Sweat First Bet” worth up to $1,000.

 

Similar to Caesars Sportsbook, this offer requires you to sign up and place your first bet on Week 2. Caesars Sportsbook will then match this first bet up to $1,000, making it a “No Sweat First Bet.”

 

Click HERE or the banner below to claim this Week 2 FanDuel Sportsbook promo today and add another $1,000 to your betting portfolio this weekend.

 

FanDuel

$1,000 Bonus!

GET THE APP
SIGNUP BONUSBET $5 GET $150
CLAIM OFFER

 

