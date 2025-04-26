NFL Makes Time Change to Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Game

The Detroit Lions' iconic Thanksgiving Day tradition will start a little later this year, with the NFL announcing a new 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff time.

The Detroit Lions’ Thanksgiving tradition is getting a small, but noticeable, adjustment this season.

During his comments about the NFL’s holiday scheduling plans, Roger Goodell shared that the league will make a minor tweak to its annual Thanksgiving Day lineup. For decades, the Lions have kicked off the NFL’s Thanksgiving tripleheader with their 12:30 p.m. ET home game.

Starting this year, however, Detroit’s Thanksgiving game will now kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET instead.

NFL Expanding Holiday Presence

This move is part of a bigger holiday strategy by the NFL. Goodell also announced the league will continue to embrace Christmas games after successful viewership last season. With Christmas falling on a Thursday in 2025, fans can expect three NFL games on the holiday — and going forward, three games on Christmas every year.

What This Means for Lions Fans

For Lions fans, the half-hour time shift might not seem like a huge deal, but it gives fans a little more breathing room between the turkey and the start of the game (unless you eat later). The slight move could also better align with national TV windows and growing holiday traditions around NFL football.

Either way, the Lions will still proudly host their traditional game at Ford Field — just starting thirty minutes later.