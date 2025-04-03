NFL Changes Hard Knocks Rules — What It Means for the Detroit Lions

Want to know if the Lions will be on Hard Knocks this year? The answer is buried in a new rule most fans missed.

If you’ve been wondering whether the Detroit Lions would once again be featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks this summer, the answer is a firm no — and it has nothing to do with the team’s recent success.

Earlier this week, NFL insider Albert Breer reported the league has tweaked its eligibility rules for the Hard Knocks: Training Camp docuseries, changing how the NFL selects a team to be featured when no volunteers step up. And while the changes are significant, one key rule remains in place that keeps Detroit off the list in 2025: teams that have appeared on the show in the last eight seasons are still exempt.

So, since the Lions were the stars of the 2022 edition — a season that helped catapult Dan Campbell’s squad into national relevance — they’re ineligible to be chosen until at least 2030.

So, What’s Changed with Hard Knocks Selection?

Under the new guidelines, playoff status no longer offers a get-out-of-jail-free card. Previously, teams that had made the postseason in the past two years could decline a forced appearance. That’s now gone. Every eligible team is fair game, playoff run or not.

Here’s the full list of criteria for being eligible to be forced onto Hard Knocks:

The team does not have a first-year head coach

The team is not part of the division being featured on Hard Knocks: In-Season this year or the following year

The team has not appeared on Hard Knocks: Training Camp in the past eight seasons

With those rules in place, the following teams are still technically on the table: the Cardinals, Falcons, Ravens, Bills, Panthers, Bengals, Broncos, Packers, Texans, Colts, Chiefs, Dolphins, Vikings, Giants, Eagles, Steelers, 49ers, Seahawks, Titans, and Commanders. The in-season division announcement — expected in May — will further whittle down that list.

While Hard Knocks brought some memorable moments (and a healthy dose of MCDC swagger), it’s safe to say that many Lions fans — and likely the team itself — are happy to avoid the circus this time around.

With Detroit entering 2025 as legit Super Bowl contenders, all eyes will be on how they handle the weight of expectations — but not with HBO’s cameras rolling at Allen Park.

And really, that’s just how Dan Campbell would prefer it.