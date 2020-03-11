Some NFL coaches believe Draft may be held without fans due to COVID-19

There’s no escaping it – COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus, has seemingly captured the attention of the entire world, and several sports leagues worldwide have been making adjustments in their scheduling and fan attendance policy in order to stop the spread.

The NFL Draft is scheduled to begin on April 23 in Las Vegas, and while no scheduling change has occurred, some NFL coaches are reportedly worried that the event may take place without any fans.

Of course, seeing a major event in Las Vegas without any fans certainly would be a strange sight.