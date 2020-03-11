42.7 F
Detroit
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Some NFL coaches believe Draft may be held without fans due to COVID-19

Could we see the NFL Draft in Las Vegas of all places - without any fans?

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Pistons NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Adrian Wojnarowski: NBA to make decision regarding fan attendance soon

As the spread of COVID-19 continues to affect how professional sports leagues worldwide are conducting business, we've already seen...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Jeff Blashill discuss potentially playing without fans thanks to COVID-19

The Detroit Red Wings have implemented a protocol along with the rest of the National Hockey League, NBA and...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Some NFL coaches believe Draft may be held without fans due to COVID-19

There's no escaping it - COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus, has seemingly captured the attention of the entire world,...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

There’s no escaping it – COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus, has seemingly captured the attention of the entire world, and several sports leagues worldwide have been making adjustments in their scheduling and fan attendance policy in order to stop the spread.

The NFL Draft is scheduled to begin on April 23 in Las Vegas, and while no scheduling change has occurred, some NFL coaches are reportedly worried that the event may take place without any fans.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Of course, seeing a major event in Las Vegas without any fans certainly would be a strange sight.

- Advertisement -


Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleBig Ten releases statement regarding Men’s Basketball Tournament
Next articleJeff Blashill discuss potentially playing without fans thanks to COVID-19

Comments

- Advertisement -

Featured Videos


Latest News

Detroit Pistons NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Adrian Wojnarowski: NBA to make decision regarding fan attendance soon

As the spread of COVID-19 continues to affect how professional sports leagues worldwide are conducting business, we've already seen...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Jeff Blashill discuss potentially playing without fans thanks to COVID-19

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings have implemented a protocol along with the rest of the National Hockey League, NBA and MLB in limiting media access...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Some NFL coaches believe Draft may be held without fans due to COVID-19

Michael Whitaker - 0
There's no escaping it - COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus, has seemingly captured the attention of the entire world, and several sports leagues worldwide...
Read more
U of M News

Big Ten releases statement regarding Men’s Basketball Tournament

Arnold Powell - 0
It seemed like just a matter of time before it would be announced and now it has. On Wednesday evening, the Big Ten released a...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

NHL Insider Pierre LeBrun: NHL possibly” could make major decision on upcoming games

Michael Whitaker - 0
As the spread of COVID-19 continues to grip the attention of seemingly the entire world, we've already seen some rather drastic measures put in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Kyle Van Noy believes Detroit Lions will come calling, comments on if he is open to returning

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
When the NFL free agency period begins in less than a week, Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn will have some important decisions to make...
Read more

Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison walks back comments, calls fans ‘gullible’

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Just about anyone on the planet who watched Damon 'Snacks' Harrison play for the Detroit Lions in 2019 would agree that he did not...
Read more

Report: NFL teams altering pre-draft travel plans due to COVID-19

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
According to a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL.com, multiple NFL teams have begun altering their pre-draft travel plans due to COVID-19 (coronavirus). http://gty.im/1889380 That includes...
Read more

Los Angeles Rams COO reacts to backlash over new leaked logo

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
The Los Angeles Rams have seen their alleged new logo leaked, and the reaction hasn't been overtly positive so far. The backlash has caught...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.