NFL Coaches Praise Jared Goff: Why He’s One of the Best Quarterbacks in the League

While some skeptics remain, the vast majority of NFL experts recognize that Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is now one of the best in the league. With the Lions at 10-1 and Goff playing as well as ever, NFL coaches are beginning to sing his praises, especially after another impressive win for Detroit.

In a recent article published by The Athletic, Michael Silver interviewed several NFL coaches and coordinators, all of whom had glowing things to say about the Lions' signal-caller. Their feedback is not only a testament to Goff’s improvement but also his leadership and ability to adapt to his role in Detroit’s offensive system.

Jared Goff’s Command and Poise

Brandon Staley, assistant head coach and defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, who worked with Goff during his final season with the Rams, emphasized Goff’s command of the game. “Jared Goff is operating with as much command and poise as any quarterback in the league,” said Staley. “They’re putting a lot on his plate pre-snap, and they’re using his experience and knowledge to get into premier plays almost every snap.” Staley praised the timing and ball distribution that Goff has showcased, noting that his “swagger, unselfishness, and toughness” have been key to leading the Lions offense to new heights.

Comfort With the Scheme

Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley echoed similar sentiments, attributing much of Goff’s success to his deep understanding of the offensive system. “He has the answers,” said Bradley. “He knows what he’s looking for. They know how to attack. He and his coaches just see it the same way.”

It’s clear that Goff has settled into a rhythm in Detroit, with his ability to read defenses and adjust the offense on the fly playing a big role in his success.

Efficiency at Its Best

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris also offered high praise for Goff, particularly his efficiency in the pocket. “He has taken efficiency to a whole new level,” Morris remarked, recognizing how Goff has managed to execute the Lions’ offense with precision and consistency.

With his growing confidence and strong command of the game, Jared Goff has proven himself to be not just a talented quarterback, but a leader who is capable of guiding the Lions into the playoffs and beyond. With continued support from head coach Dan Campbell and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Goff has the potential to reach even greater heights as the 2024 season continues to unfold.

Goff’s performance this season is undeniably impressive, and the respect he’s earned from coaches around the league solidifies his place among the NFL’s elite quarterbacks.