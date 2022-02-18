NFL.com releases final 2021 NFL quarterback rankings

The 2021 NFL season is complete and Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are the champs.

On Thursday, Gregg Rosenthal released his final 2021 NFL quarterback rankings and the GOAT Tom Brady came in at No. 1, followed by Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, and Stafford rounding out the Top 5.

As far as Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff goes, he came in at No. 23, ahead of Daniel Jones and Baker Mayfield.

Lions backup, Tim Boyle, came in at No. 54.

Click here to view the full rankings