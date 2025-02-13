Home Detroit Lions NFL.com Reveals Detroit Lions Tackling Grade for 2024

The Detroit Lions’ defense stood out in 2024 for its consistency and discipline, especially in one critical area—tackling. According to NFL.com, the Lions ranked fifth overall in the NFL with an impressive 88.8 (B+) tackling grade. This put them among the top teams, behind only the Chiefs, Ravens, Broncos, and Steelers. Here’s how the Lions excelled at tackling in 2024.

Tackling as a Strength

Despite enduring a season riddled with injuries, the Lions were able to maintain one of the best tackling units in the league. The key to their success was not just individual brilliance but their ability to function as a unit. Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, the Lions’ star safeties, were instrumental in making sure ball carriers were consistently brought down. Joseph missed just four of 86 tackle attempts on the season, while Branch proved to be one of the most efficient players at getting ball-carriers to the ground quickly.

Even as the team battled through some tough injuries, the Lions’ tackling never wavered. With just two players missing more than nine tackles, and no one allowing more than 75 yards off missed tackles, it’s clear the Lions’ defense is grounded in a commitment to doing the little things right.

By the Numbers

  • 88.8 (B+) Tackling Grade: Ranked 5th overall in the NFL for tackling efficiency.
  • Kerby Joseph: Missed only 4 tackles out of 86 attempts.
  • Brian Branch: Was one of the most effective players in the league at quickly getting ball-carriers on the ground.
  • Missed Tackles: Only two players missed more than nine tackles.
  • Yards Allowed on Missed Tackles: No player allowed more than 75 yards due to missed tackles.
Looking Ahead to 2025

With Aaron Glenn leaving the coaching staff and a few changes to come, the Lions will need to continue building on their defensive identity, and it all starts with tackling. The young core of defenders, combined with better health, means that Detroit’s tackling unit should continue to improve and be a major strength moving forward. As the Lions work to develop their defense, their ability to consistently wrap up and stop the ball carrier will keep them competitive in what promises to be a challenging NFC.

  1. The refs were still favoring other teams throughout the season. I believe that the refs still think of the Detroit Lions as an inferior team not deserving quality calls and give other teams questionable ball spots and calls.

