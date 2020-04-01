48.4 F
Detroit
Wednesday, April 1, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News
Updated:

NFL.com suggests 2020 NFL Draft day trade for Detroit Lions

By Don Drysdale

NFL: Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts
Sep 11, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; A view of a Detroit Lions helmet on the sidelines during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Lions won 39-35. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Detroit
overcast clouds
48.4 ° F
50 °
46 °
61 %
1.9mph
90 %
Thu
49 °
Fri
52 °
Sat
51 °
Sun
56 °
Mon
50 °

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Detroit Lions awarded No. 1 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions may hold the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, which will kick off in...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Lions land 2 first round picks and a second round pick in latest NFL mock draft

We are now less than a month away from the 2020 NFL Draft and the big question around these...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsArnold Powell - 0

12 Former Detroit Red Wings included on ‘The best players to wear every jersey No. in NHL history’ list

The Detroit Red Wings may be the worst team in the NHL at the moment, but as you know,...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

The 2020 NFL Draft is just over three weeks away and there has been plenty of speculation as to what the Detroit Lions will do with the No. 3 overall pick in the first round. Will they decide to stand pat and select the best available player or will they do everything they can to trade back to a team hell-bent on selecting a quarterback?

Only time will tell what the Lions will end up doing but for now, we can just continue to discuss possible scenarios that come up.

In a recent article he wrote for NFL.com, Chad Reuter looks at eight trades that teams should make on Day 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft. One of those trades involves the Detroit Lions and the Miami Dolphins.

Reuter believes the Dolphins should give the Lions the No. 5 over pick, along with two second-round picks (one in 2020 and one in 2021), for the No. 3 overall pick. Here is what Reuter had to say about the potential trade.

From NFL.com:

The Dolphins need a young quarterback to build around. If the Bengals pick Joe Burrow first overall and the Redskins select top pass rusher Chase Young at No. 2, then the Lions could reap the benefit with Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert still on the board and Miami in great position to make an offer with its stockpile of draft capital.

With the Chargers and Jaguars also potentially in the market for a quarterback, the Dolphins may need to give up the fifth pick and two second-round picks (one in 2020 and one in 2021) to stop others from leap-frogging them for a passer.

That said, I won’t be surprised (or blame) Washington head coach Ron Rivera if he falls in love with the talent and character of Tagovailoa. If the Redskins pick a QB at No. 2 and the Lions take Young with the third pick, then Giants general manager Dave Gettleman’s statement of being “open for business” with the No. 4 overall pick could really come to fruition.

Nation, should the Lions make this deal if the offer is on the table?

–Excerpt via Chad Reuter of NFL.com– LINK

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceChad Reuter
ViaNFL.com
Previous articleDarren McCarty vs. Claude Lemieux – Round 2 [Video]
Next articleDetroit Red Wings broadcaster Ken Kal performs magic trick to brighten your day [Video]

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

NFL.com suggests 2020 NFL Draft day trade for Detroit Lions

The 2020 NFL Draft is just over three weeks away and there has been plenty of speculation as to...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Darren McCarty vs. Claude Lemieux – Round 2 [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
In honor of Darren McCarty's 48th birthday, we thought it would be fun to take a stroll down memory lane to November 11th, 1997...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

3 Running backs the Detroit Lions should consider drafting

Don Drysdale - 0
Does Bob Quinn believe that Kerryon Johnson, Bo Scarbrough, and Ty Johnson are enough to carry the Detroit Lions running back committee in 2020...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions miss out on free agent pass rusher, Kamalei Correa

Arnold Powell - 0
According to reports, LB Kamalei Correa is re-signing with the Tennessee Titans. The deal is reportedly for one year and is worth $3.5 million. https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1245397055004184578 Correa...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Top 10 NHL fights of all-time includes Chris Osgood vs. Patrick Roy [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
When it comes to the NHL, it never matters which teams are playing each other as there is always a chance of a great...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn commits fireable offense in latest PFF Mock Draft

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
If quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow are both off the board, and EDGE Chase Young is available when the Detroit Lions are on...
Read more

3 Running backs the Detroit Lions should consider drafting

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
Does Bob Quinn believe that Kerryon Johnson, Bo Scarbrough, and Ty Johnson are enough to carry the Detroit Lions running back committee in 2020...
Read more

Detroit Lions miss out on free agent pass rusher, Kamalei Correa

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
According to reports, LB Kamalei Correa is re-signing with the Tennessee Titans. The deal is reportedly for one year and is worth $3.5 million. https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1245397055004184578 Correa...
Read more

Adam Schefter bashes NFL over decision to hold 2020 NFL Draft

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
COVID-19 has impacted all of us, there is no question about it. Many of us have already had family members or friends test positive...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.