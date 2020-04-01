NFL.com suggests 2020 NFL Draft day trade for Detroit Lions

The 2020 NFL Draft is just over three weeks away and there has been plenty of speculation as to what the Detroit Lions will do with the No. 3 overall pick in the first round. Will they decide to stand pat and select the best available player or will they do everything they can to trade back to a team hell-bent on selecting a quarterback?

Only time will tell what the Lions will end up doing but for now, we can just continue to discuss possible scenarios that come up.

In a recent article he wrote for NFL.com, Chad Reuter looks at eight trades that teams should make on Day 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft. One of those trades involves the Detroit Lions and the Miami Dolphins.

Reuter believes the Dolphins should give the Lions the No. 5 over pick, along with two second-round picks (one in 2020 and one in 2021), for the No. 3 overall pick. Here is what Reuter had to say about the potential trade.

From NFL.com:

The Dolphins need a young quarterback to build around. If the Bengals pick Joe Burrow first overall and the Redskins select top pass rusher Chase Young at No. 2, then the Lions could reap the benefit with Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert still on the board and Miami in great position to make an offer with its stockpile of draft capital.

With the Chargers and Jaguars also potentially in the market for a quarterback, the Dolphins may need to give up the fifth pick and two second-round picks (one in 2020 and one in 2021) to stop others from leap-frogging them for a passer.

That said, I won’t be surprised (or blame) Washington head coach Ron Rivera if he falls in love with the talent and character of Tagovailoa. If the Redskins pick a QB at No. 2 and the Lions take Young with the third pick, then Giants general manager Dave Gettleman’s statement of being “open for business” with the No. 4 overall pick could really come to fruition.

Nation, should the Lions make this deal if the offer is on the table?

–Excerpt via Chad Reuter of NFL.com– LINK