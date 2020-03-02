The NFL Combine is a wrap, and the Detroit Lions No. 3 pick is still a no-brainer

For those of you who stared at your television for the past few days, watching NFL prospects lift weights, jump, and run — all without pads on– more power to you.

Sure, I paid attention to some of the results of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine but I also realize that in the big picture, what those players have put on tape over the past 3-4 years has much more value than what they did on one given day in late February-early March.

Now, let me be clear, I still believe the best move for the Detroit Lions in the 2020 NFL Draft would be to trade the No. 3 pick to the highest bidder and then still grab the same player I believe they should select if they end up having to keep the pick.

With that thought in mind, my no-brainer pick for the Lions if they are forced to make a selection at No. 3 has remained the same. That player is cornerback Jeffrey Okudah out of Ohio State.

With smart money being on the Lions trading Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay during the offseason, the Lions will have to do whatever they can to bring in his replacement.

Sure, Lions GM Bob Quinn may bring in a free agent like Byron Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, but that would only be a short-term solution — not to mention, Jones cannot replace Slay in terms of production.

I believe Okudah will eventually become a perennial Pro Bowl player (like Slay) and his work ethic and willingness to compete will get him to that level quickly.

Hopefully, the Lions can trade down but if not, selecting Jeffrey Okudah is still a no-brainer.