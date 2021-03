Sharing is caring!

While discussing the new 17-game NFL schedule, Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed optimism regarding fan attendance for next season.

Per NFL Network’s Albert Breer, Goodell addressed the issue of stadium capacity without being asked, and his comments will sound like music to the ears of fans:

No guaranteed have been made yet, however.

Thanks to COVID-19 restrictions, NFL attendance dropped from 16 million in 2019 to 1.2 million in 2020.

