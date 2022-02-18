NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on verge of contract extension

According to a report from the Sports Business Journal, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is negotiating a contract extension.

SBJ says this deal is expected to be finalized in the coming months.

It would be the fourth contract extension Goodell has negotiated.

From Sports Business Journal:

“The NFL team owners’ desire to renew Goodell’s contract marks a big vote of confidence in his leadership through the pandemic and can be seen as a sign of his own growing confidence and security in the role since the last deal he signed in 2017.

“He’s at the top of his game right now,” said one owner. “Why would we want him walking out the door?”

The NFL denied negotiations are occurring. “There is no truth to this report,” said Brian McCarthy, league vice president of communications.”