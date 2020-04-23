41.2 F
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell pauses draft to make special announcement

Featured Video

On Thursday night, just before announcing who the Las Vegas Raiders were going to select with the No. 19 pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Roger Goodell took a moment to make a special announcement.

That special announcement is that the 2022 NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This, of course, comes in response to the current draft being taken out of Las Vegas because of the coronavirus which has put sports on hold.

The 2021 draft is already scheduled to be in Cleveland.

Great gesture by the NFL!

By Don Drysdale
