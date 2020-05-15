NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sends memo about reopening their facilities

Thanks to the spread of COVID-19, the National Football League instituted a mandated closing of team and player facilities in the best interest of public safety. As such, all team meetings have been conducted entirely in a virtual format, as well as the 2020 NFL Draft.

Commissioner Roger Goodell sent the following memo to all 32 teams today regarding the re-opening of those facilities. It’s step one in a “phased approach” that doesn’t allow minicamp work or OTA’s. The decision is restricted to players who are rehabbing from injuries, and does not include coaches.

Meanwhile, the memo states that per state guidelines, up to 50% of team staff will be allowed to return to their offices.





While it may not seem like much, here’s hoping that this is indeed the first step towards some return towards normalcy.