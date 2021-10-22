NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sends pointed message to Detroit Lions

According to a report from John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal, NFL executives called out the Detroit Lions (and four other teams) during an August meeting for poor ticket sales.

Ourand said in the article that Roger Goodell has grown “more frustrated with NFL teams that are not optimizing the unprecedented strength and stability of the league.”

The other teams that were called out were Washington, Cincinnati, Jacksonville, and the Jets.

