Thursday, February 27, 2020
Detroit Lions News

NFL completes Combine lottery, Detroit Lions learn where they will be positioned

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

On Thursday night, the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine will kick off in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Each year, a lottery is held to see where each NFL franchise will be positioned for the 40-yard dash and as you can see below, the Detroit Lions will be sitting in Row 7.

Nation, did you even realize this 40-yard dash lottery was a thing? I didn’t!

