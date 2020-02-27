NFL completes Combine lottery, Detroit Lions learn where they will be positioned

On Thursday night, the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine will kick off in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Each year, a lottery is held to see where each NFL franchise will be positioned for the 40-yard dash and as you can see below, the Detroit Lions will be sitting in Row 7.

Row 1: Dolphins

2. Chargers

3. Bengals

4. Saints

5. Seahawks

6. Redskins

7. Lions

8. Broncos

9. Buccaneers

10. Browns

11. Panthers

12. Giants

13. Eagles

14. Packers

15. Jaguars

16. Texans (2/3) — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) February 27, 2020

17. Chiefs

18. Falcons

19. Colts

20. Steelers

21. Vikings

22. Raiders

23. Rams

24. Bears

25. 49ers

26. Jets

27. Bills

28. Ravens

29. Cardinals

30. Patriots

31. Cowboys

32. Titans (3/3) — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) February 27, 2020

Nation, did you even realize this 40-yard dash lottery was a thing? I didn’t!