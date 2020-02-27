NFL completes Combine lottery, Detroit Lions learn where they will be positioned

On Thursday night, the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine will kick off in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Each year, a lottery is held to see where each NFL franchise will be positioned for the 40-yard dash and as you can see below, the Detroit Lions will be sitting in Row 7.
Row 1: Dolphins
2. Chargers
3. Bengals
4. Saints
5. Seahawks
6. Redskins
7. Lions
8. Broncos
9. Buccaneers
10. Browns
11. Panthers
12. Giants
13. Eagles
14. Packers
15. Jaguars
16. Texans
17. Chiefs
18. Falcons
19. Colts
20. Steelers
21. Vikings
22. Raiders
23. Rams
24. Bears
25. 49ers
26. Jets
27. Bills
28. Ravens
29. Cardinals
30. Patriots
31. Cowboys
32. Titans
Nation, did you even realize this 40-yard dash lottery was a thing? I didn’t!