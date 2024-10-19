NFL Considering BOLD Move To Slow Down Kickers

According to a report from Dianna Russini of The Athletic, NFL kickers are becoming increasingly accurate, perhaps too accurate for the league’s liking. As noted by Russini, through the first six weeks of the 2024 season, kickers have already made 77 field goals from 50 or more yards, 14 more than any previous season at this point in NFL history. As a result, the NFL is reportedly considering a bold move—narrowing the goal posts—in an effort to bring those numbers back down.

While no immediate changes are expected, the growing chatter suggests that the league could put this idea on the table if kicking accuracy continues to trend upwards.

Considering a Rule Change

The potential rule change would aim to reduce the success rate of long-distance field goals, which have become increasingly routine in today’s game. Kickers are not only more powerful, but they’re also more accurate than ever before, hitting from distances that were once seen as near-impossible. By narrowing the goal posts, the league hopes to create a more challenging environment and restore the balance between offense and defense.

Pushback From Coaches

Despite the buzz, not everyone in the NFL is on board with the idea. One current head coach strongly opposes narrowing the goal posts, comparing the move to golf’s U.S. Open, where the course is intentionally made harder to play:

“It doesn’t make sense to penalize the improved accuracy of these kickers. This reminds me of the U.S. Open when they bring the fairways in to make them harder to hit; they want to make this the hardest tournament of the year. For the golfers, they can adjust their equipment. The kickers? Well, they just have a foot. We need to embrace the outstanding performances, not penalize them for their improvements.”

Future of Kicking in the NFL

Though it remains to be seen whether the NFL will take action, the increased conversation around this topic suggests it’s something the league is paying close attention to. For now, the focus will remain on monitoring the kicking trends and seeing how the season plays out. Should the long-distance success continue at this rate, the NFL could be forced to make a tough decision about how to keep the game balanced.