NFL Contenders After Week 1

Which teams made your NFL contenders list for week 1? Who impressed you the most?
Matt is already writing teams off (ouch), and Ryan thinks Patrick Mahomes is still the best QB in the world.
Check out gearupdetroit.shop and get 25% off your purchase by using coupon code G&B25OFF
About The Show:
▬ Griffin & Bass – Hosted by Ryan Griffin and Matt Bassin – We discuss the latest hot topics of the week and have some fun while doing it. New episodes are LIVE Tuesdays and Fridays at noon.
DSN's Fantasy Factory: "The AFC is STACKED at QB"
DSN's Fantasy Factory: "The...