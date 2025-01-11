NFL Could Change Playoff Format For 2025 Season

The NFL made a significant change to its playoff format ahead of the 2020 season by expanding the postseason to include two additional teams—one in each conference. This move increased the total number of playoff spots from 12 to 14, keeping the traditional structure of four division winners and three wild-card teams per conference. While the number of teams increased, the seeding system largely remained unchanged.

Current Seeding Structure Raises Concerns

As the 2024-25 season approaches, a pressing issue has arisen that has prompted fresh discussions about the playoff format. Despite the increase in playoff teams, the seeding structure still favors division winners with the top four spots, followed by the wild-card teams ranked No. 5 through No. 7. This system has led to a situation where three teams with better records than their opponents will play on the road in the playoffs, sparking concerns over whether the NFL will adjust the seeding rules.

NFL Plans to Review Playoff Format

CBS NFL insider Jonathan Jones has reported that the NFL plans to review its playoff structure during the offseason. One potential change on the table is shifting away from rewarding division winners with top seeding. Instead, the league may opt for a system where the top four teams based on win percentage earn home-field advantage, regardless of division standings.

"The NFL will take another look this offseason at potentially changing the playoff format." – @jjones9 👀 pic.twitter.com/wpbam29Y5m — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 11, 2025

Potential Shift to a Win-Percentage-Based Seeding System

The current seeding system, which prioritizes division titles over overall records, has sometimes placed higher-performing teams at a disadvantage in the playoffs. For example, in the 2024-25 season, three teams with better records than their opponents are set to play away games, highlighting a flaw in the existing system. If the NFL adopts a win-percentage-based seeding approach, the most deserving teams could be ensured home-field advantages, regardless of their division titles.

Looking Ahead: What This Could Mean for the 2025 Season

The NFL’s exploration of this potential change signals that the league is open to evolving its playoff format to improve fairness and enhance the fan experience. If the league moves forward with this adjustment, it could dramatically impact the structure of postseason matchups, providing teams with the advantages they deserve and ensuring that the playoff system better reflects overall performance. Fans and teams alike will be watching closely as the NFL works to finalize its playoff format for the 2025 season.