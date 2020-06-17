NFL COVID-19 Series concept helmet will blow your mind [Photo]

The 2020 NFL regular season is still nearly three months away but by the time Week 1 of the preseason kicks off (less than two months away, though this could change) you can bet special helmets will have been created to protect against COVID-19.

Though we do not have any idea what these helmets could look like at this point, a fan has created a COVID-19 Series helmet that looks like something out of a Star Wars movie.

Nation, can you imagine NFL players wearing a helmet that looks anything like this?

NFL players might sport #COVID19 helmets this fall … What do you think? 👀 pic.twitter.com/XXqvNDPU7N — Stadium (@Stadium) June 17, 2020