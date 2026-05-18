NFL Decides on Host for Super Bowl LXIV

The NFL appears ready to bring the Super Bowl to Nashville for the very first time.

According to reports from NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, league owners are expected to officially approve Nashville as the host city for Super Bowl LXIV in 2030 during this week’s NFL spring meetings.

If approved, it would mark the first time Nashville has ever hosted the NFL’s biggest event.

Nashville continues growing as major sports destination

Over the past decade, Nashville has rapidly transformed into one of the country’s premier entertainment and sports cities.

The city has already become a major draw for events like the NFL Draft, SEC Tournament, NHL playoff hockey, and massive concert weekends.

Now, the NFL appears ready to reward that growth with the biggest sporting event in America.

The expected selection also comes as the Tennessee Titans prepare for the opening of their new stadium project, which is expected to become one of the league’s premier venues.

NFL continues expanding Super Bowl locations

In recent years, the NFL has increasingly rotated the Super Bowl through newer stadiums and destination cities capable of handling massive tourism demand.

Nashville checks both boxes.

The city’s booming downtown entertainment district, hotel infrastructure, and nationally recognized music scene make it a natural fit for Super Bowl festivities.

And based on the league’s recent event success there, this decision likely felt inevitable.

Super Bowl LXIV now expected to head to Music City

While the vote still needs official approval from NFL owners, all signs point toward Nashville landing Super Bowl LXIV.

The game would be played in February 2030 and would instantly become one of the biggest events in the city’s history.

For football fans, it also means another iconic Super Bowl setting is about to officially join the NFL rotation.