NFL decides on Super Bowl LVIII destination

by

According to reports, the NFL has decided on the destination for Super Bowl LVIII (2024).

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal is reporting that Super Bowl LVIII will be played in Las Vegas, Nevada.

From Las Vegas Review-Journal:

Las Vegas has been chosen as the host city for Super Bowl LVIII in 2024 pending final approval from owners, the Review-Journal has learned, according to sources familiar with the process. An official announcement is expected on Wednesday when the league’s owners meet in Dallas.

The NFL and the Raiders declined to comment on Monday.

