NFL decides to appeal Deshaun Watson suspension

The news that sports fans everywhere and fans of the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans, in particular, had been waiting for was revealed earlier this week when controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson was officially suspended for the first six games of the upcoming 2022 NFL season by NFL and NFL Players Association’s jointly appointed disciplinary officer, Sue L. Robinson.

Of course, Watson had come under fire for multiple allegations of sexual misconduct from massage therapists; he had a total of 24 lawsuits levied against him. He had since settled 23 of them for undisclosed amounts. A bombshell report also indicated that Watson has met nearly 70 women for massages over a 17-month period and had also been provided an NDA form from the Texans.

And even though the NFLPA announced their intention to abide by the ultimate ruling on the Watson decision, the NFL has thrown a potential monkey wrench into those plans. Minutes ago, the NFL announced its intentions to officially appeal the six-game suspension:

The NFL is appealing Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension. Buckle up. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 3, 2022

Embed from Getty Images

The NFL will appeal Deshaun Watson’s 6 game suspension

The following statement was issued by NFL PR Spokesman Brian McCarthy:

“On Monday, Judge Sue L. Robinson, the independent disciplinary officer jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association, issued her ruling in the Personal Conduct Matter regarding Deshaun Watson.

Under the 2020 NFL-NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), the factual findings of the disciplinary officer are binding and may not be appealed. Judge Robinson found that Mr. Watson violated the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy on multiple occasions and suspended him for six games. The CBA affords the NFL or NFLPA the right to appeal the discipline imposed by the Disciplinary Officer. Such an appeal must be filed within three days and would be heard by the Commissioner or his designee.

The NFL notified the NFLPA that it will appeal Judge Robinson’s disciplinary decision and filed its brief this afternoon. Commissioner Goodell will determine who will hear the appeal.”

Please enable JavaScript Deshaun Watson is Facing a Pending Six Game Suspension

Watson, who was dealt to the Browns this offseason after sitting out during the 2021 campaign, most recently suited up in 2020 for Houston, tossing 33 touchdowns with seven interceptions while also racking up 4,823 passing yards.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

